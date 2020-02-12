Former town clerk accused of misappropriating more than $70K in town funds

VERNON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former town clerk in central Louisiana is behind bars charged with multiple counts of felonies, misdemeanors and malfeasance in office, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Shaunda Pridgen, 48, former town clerk of Anacoco, on Tuesday was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on 49 counts of misdemeanor theft, three counts of felony theft, 22 counts of payroll fraud, 58 counts of forgery and malfeasance in office.

In January 2020, the LSP’s Alexandria Field Office was contacted by village officials of Anacoco to investigate discrepancies discovered during an internal audit.

State Police say the investigation revealed that Pridgen misappropriated approximately $71,000.00 of town funds. Based on information obtained, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Pridgen.

