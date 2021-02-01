Former U.S. Air Force Officer sentenced, fined for sexual abuse against minor in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former United States Air Force Officer has been sentenced for sexually abusing a minor while stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base back in 1997.

Current United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Monday that Julio M. Gomez, 53, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, was sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 37 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for sexual abuse of a minor.

Gomez was also ordered to pay $29,900 in restitution to the victim and a fine of $10,000. Julio M. Gomez pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual abuse of a minor on October 3, 2019.

According to information presented to the court, an investigation was conducted by the United States Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations after receiving a complaint alleging sexual misconduct in 1997 with a 13-year old female while Gomez was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The investigation showed that between January 1997 and December 1998, Gomez sexually abused a 13- year old minor victim while living at his base residence.

Gomez was a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force at the time of the incident. The United States Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.