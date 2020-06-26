Four arrested for fight that led to fatal shooting of Marshall man

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Four people have been arrested in connection with a fight that led to last week’s shooting death of a Marshall man.

According to the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, June 26, 21-year-old John Henry Van III, 21-year-old Ja’Von Henry Van, 24-year-old Christopher Lamar Brown, and 18-year-old Jacarrion Green, all of Marshall, were taken into custody on warrants for felony Riot Participation.

On Monday, June 15 an incident that began as a planned fight quickly escalated into a shooting that injured Demarcus Sheppard at Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk.

On Tuesday, June 23 Sheppard died from his injuries.

MPD investigators are search currently searching for additional suspects who have been positively identified as being involved in the shooting.

The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the events that night come forward and provide information by calling the Marshall/Harrison Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9965. You can also submit information by using the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.