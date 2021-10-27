SPD: Four charged in connection with May homicide, three in jail; one jumps bail, still at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people have been charged in the May 2021 homicide of 19-year-old Emmanual E. King, according to Shreveport police.

Deangelo Whitaker and Anderito Smith, Jr., both 21 and from Bossier City, and 21-year-old Zykeland Johnson, of Mansfield, all have been charged with second-degree murder in King’s death and are in Caddo Correctional Center, while 24-year-old Kimara Thomas, who was charged with failure to report the commission of certain felonies, bonded out of jail the same day she was arrested in May.

Thomas showed up for her first court date on August 23, but failed to appear in court on Oct. 5, at which time Caddo District Judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest in the amount of $50,000. She remains at large.

A Caddo Parish grand jury last week handed down indictments charging Whitaker and Smith with second-degree murder and Thomas with failure to report.

Johnson, however, was not taken into custody until Tuesday in De Soto Parish on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder and transferred to CCC on Wednesday, so he has not yet made his first court appearance, nor has his case yet been considered by a Caddo Parish grand jury.

Late on the night of May 2, Shreveport police responded to reports of shots fired in a South Highlands townhome in the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue. When they arrived, police located a structure that had been riddled by gunfire

While SPD officers were at the scene, Bossier City Police Department contacted SPD and passed along information they received through their department concerning an unresponsive male being inside of an apartment at the complex.

Officers were able to locate the apartment and found King unresponsive inside. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and launched their investigation and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office responded to take custody of the decedent.

In their investigation, SPD Violent Crimes detectives examined the evidence and identified and located witnesses and people who were present when the murder occurred, ultimately leading to identifying Whitaker and Smith as suspects.

On May 6, investigators with Shreveport and Bossier City’s Violent Crimes Unit made contact with Whitaker at a residence in Bossier City.

Whitaker was arrested by Bossier police on one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things after a stolen vehicle, believed to be the one used to flee the scene of the murder, was located at his residence. He then was booked into Bossier Max following interviews with investigators.

The next day, detectives with SPD obtained arrest warrants for Whitaker and Smith Jr. charging them with one count each of Second-Degree Murder. Bond was set at $500,000 each.

Although Shreveport police knew where Whitaker was, it was only on June 02, that investigators learned Anderito Smith Jr. was in Los Angeles.

SPD shared that information with the US Marshals Violent Offender’s Task Force. On June 07, 2021, Smith Jr was located and arrested by members of that task force in Los Angeles. He was extradited back to Caddo Parish on July 8.

On Oct. 8, Whitaker was extradited from Bossier Max to CCC.

Investigators continued receiving information relative to the homicide which led to them to identify Johnson, of Mansfield – the third suspect in King’s murder – leading to his arrest on Tuesday and extradition of Caddo Parish on Wednesday.

Detectives are not releasing any further details regarding this homicide.

Agencies who assisted the SPD in the five-month investigation of this homicide includes the Bossier City Police Department Patrol Division and Violent Crimes Unit; the US Marshals Violent Offender’s Task Force in Louisiana and California; the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division; the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office; and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.