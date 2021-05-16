Four former PetSmart employees facing felony charges in death of toy poodle

PITTSBURG, Penn. (NBC) Four former PetSmart employees in Pittsburgh have been charged in the death of a toy poodle.

A.J. Ross brought her toy poodle Kobe to the store to be groomed last November. When she came to pick up the dog, he was dead.

Kobe

Ross rushed Kobe to a nearly animal hospital… But after 15 minutes of CPR, the hospital staff pronounced the dog dead.

All four former employees are now facing felony animal cruelty and neglect charges for their alleged role in the dog’s death, which happened during a nail trim.

According to court records, a humane animal rescue investigation found there was hyperextension of the neck and a lack of contact between little Kobe’s paws and the grooming table.

This is what they said led to Kobe’s airway being crushed and resulted in his death.

PetSmart released the following statement about the incident:



“We are heartbroken by and truly sorry for the loss of Kobe. After this terrible accident, we launched an internal investigation and found unintended failure to adhere to our pet safety processes. Additionally, we cooperated with an external investigation, terminated the responsible associates and facilitated an autopsy to help provide answers.”

PetSmart also offered Ross help with adopting a new dog. She declined.