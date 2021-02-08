Four homes damaged: CPSO investigates two days of gunfire in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is asking the public’s help in finding outlaws responsible for shooting up four homes in Vivian, two of which were occupied and one in which a child was inside.

Four cases of shots fired at residences in Vivian were reported in a 48-hour period this past week, Prator said.

The first occurred at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Pecan. Three people, including a child, were home when the residence was damaged by gunfire.

Several hours later, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, shots were fired at an abandoned house in the 500 block of Edwards Street.

Then, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, witnesses called the Vivian Police Department to report hearing shots fired and seeing a white Honda Accord leaving the scene of a house damaged in the 200 block of Edwards Drive. Fortunately, no one home when the windows were hit by gunfire.

A half-hour later at 6 p.m. on Friday, shots were fired from a stolen white Toyota Tundra at an occupied home in the 200 block of East California Street. No one was injured.

Law enforcement is still searching for the stolen Tundra truck. It was last seen in Shreveport early Saturday morning. Vivian Police located the Honda Accord at the Monterrey Hills Apartments in Vivian on Friday.

The investigations are ongoing, and no suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO Detective Nathan Everett at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.