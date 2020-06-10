Four people accused of ATM theft at Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down four people wanted for ATM theft at a Shreveport bank.

According to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, multiple customers have reported unauthorized ATM withdrawals to their accounts. The customers told detectives they still had their cards in their possession when the withdrawals occurred.

Bank security personnel pulled security footage which showed two men and two women conducting the transactions.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on the identities of these men and women is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-023686 with your tip.

