4 arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping victims during armed robberies in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people accused of pistol-whipping victims during back-to-back robberies in Marshall are now in police custody.

Justin Marable, 31, Justin McCoy, 23, and Jessica Marable, 34, all of Marshall, along with Alize Champion, 21, of Longview, have all been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity (aggravated robbery) which is a first-degree felony.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 12: 30 a.m. on May 25 officers responded to the 1000 block of Louisiana St. on reports that two armed men wearing masks had pistol-whipped victims and took their cell phones and wallets.

The victims say that the males were driving a newer model black Chevrolet Malibu.

MPD says 25 minutes later they received a shots fired call from the 1000 block of East Rusk St.

When officers arrived they found a witness that said people had been shooting at each other and running down the street.

While officers were still at the scene, a victim showed up at the Marshall Police Department and stated that she had been giving a friend a ride and that they had stopped at an intersection when two men wearing masks had rushed the vehicle, demanded their money, and their truck.

The woman said that she had seen the men get out of a black four door car with Colorado license plates.

According to the victim, one of the men had loaded a bullet in the gun and pointed it at her daughter. The complainant stated that she then loaded a bullet in her gun and fired one round at the man holding a gun on her daughter when the other man began pistol-whipping her male passenger.

Police say just after 8:33 a.m. of the same day an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar St, in the vicinity where the first robbery occurred. The accident involved a black Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by detectives and admitted that he was present for both robberies. He named three other people who were with him during the robberies and said that the man had a gunshot wound to his arm which happened during the second robbery.

Warrants were issued for all four suspects. They were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.