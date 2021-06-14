Four people cited for selling alcohol to minors in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four people have been cited in Caddo Parish for selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

According to the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, on Thursday deputies conducted an operation at 31 businesses and found that four clerks violated the law by selling alcohol to minors.

The following employees recevied citations:

Alicia Owens , 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;

, 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense; Kaitlyn Conley , 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO;

, 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO; Noah Chico , 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;

, 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense; Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense.

The following businesses were checked and did not sell alcohol to minors:

Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport

Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport

Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport

Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport

The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport

E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City

Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City

Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

7 & 7 Food Store, 923 S. Pine Street, Vivian

E-Z Mart #2, 201 S. Pine Street, Vivian

Dub’s Texaco, 120 S. Pine Street, Vivian

Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 LA Hwy. 1, Rodessa

Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida

Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville

Stonewall Beverage Co., 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville

The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville

Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville

Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood

Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood

Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood

Cowhands Saloon, 11623 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood