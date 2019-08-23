Frierson woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Shreveport motel parking lot

Tamala Triciann Ware, 48, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Derrick Purnell Terrell of Shreveport. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Frierson woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this week of a Shreveport man in the parking lot of a Shreveport motel.

Shreveport police say 48-year-old Tamala Triciann Ware was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Derrick Purnell Terrell of Shreveport. Terrell was found shot multiple times around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Knight’s Inn on West Monkhouse Drive. Shreveport Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, Ware was seen on surveillance video next to Terrell’s vehicle “assisting the two shooters removing the license plate seconds before the shooters begin pursuing and ultimately murdering the victim.” The report says Ware lived with the victim and identified the shooters as friends of hers.

There is no word yet on whether warrants have been issued for the two people referred to as the “shooters” in the arrest report, and police have not released their names.

According to booking records, no bond has been set.

