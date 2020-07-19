Full court press on to find suspect who allegedly shot Winn Parish teen in chest

NATCHEZ, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives, along with agencies throughout Louisiana are engaged in a manhunt for a teenager who is accused of the attempted murder of a Winn Parish juvenile on Saturday evening, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 17-year-old Xavier J. Wright charging him with attempted second-degree murder of the Winn Parish juvenile.

An alleged accomplice, whose name has not been released, has been arrested, and is currently in jail.

Natchitoches law enforcement got wind of the shooting just before 6 p.m. Saturday, when a call came into Natchitoches Communications center from a stranded motorist on Louisiana Highway 1 near Rapides Drive in Natchitoches. The caller said he was taking a male suffering from a gunshot wound to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center requesting assistance.



Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division, Natchitoches Police Department and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS immediately rushed to the scene, where they learned a 17-year-old Winn Parish juvenile was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The driver said the teen was shot in of Natchez Place Apartments in the 100 block of Louisiana Highway 119 in Natchez, and Wright, along with NPSO deputies and detectives from NPSO Criminal Investigations Division immediately responded to that location.

Natchez Place Apartments

As they processed the crime scene, detectives gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, learning that a 2014-2016 black Toyota Camry passenger car was involved and fled the area shortly after the shooting.



A BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was issued was issued to local and surrounding agencies with a description of the vehicle that possibly was traveling to the Rapides Parish area.



The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital Shreveport in serious condition.



Throughout the evening and late into the night, detectives interviewed witnesses. As they developed leads, they were able to contact one of the occupants of the suspected Toyota Camry and asked them to report to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division.



That person was arrested and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.



As the investigation progressed, detectives developed sufficient evidence and probable cause to identify Wright as the alleged shooter, and were able to obtain a criminal warrant for attempted second-degree murder, signed by a 10th Judicial District judge.

Wright is 6-feet-w-inch tall, weighs 117 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Glenmora, La., but he also allegedly has ties to the Pineville area. He has been placed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.

Detectives, who say Wright is believed to armed and dangerous, caution people who might see him to not approach him, but to call their local law enforcement agency, 911, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432. Case Agent: Lt. Jonathan Byles, Captain Darrel Winder or Major Reginald Turner at 352-6432 or 357-7830.

