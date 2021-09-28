TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito’s family is set to speak publicly for the first time since the 22-year-old YouTuber’s body was discovered in a Wyoming national park as the manhunt for her boyfriend stretches on.

Brian Laundrie was last seen two weeks ago entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida but was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there. The search for Laundrie is still underway, with the FBI taking the lead.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered days later at Grand Teton National Park.

NewsNationNow.com reporter Brian Entin confirmed that the Petito family would hold a press conference in New York Tuesday afternoon. NewsNation will live stream the Petito family press conference in the player above.

Protesters gathered outside the North Port, Florida home where Petito lived with Laundrie and his parents Monday. Those in the group yelled, “Where is he?” and, “Tell us what happened to Gabby!” specifically addressing Laundrie’s parents.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, sent this text message to NewsNationNow.com Monday evening, denying the family was involved with Laundrie’s disappearance:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.” STEVEN BERTOLINO

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, has not been charged in relation to her death but has been considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie last week. Laundrie is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says Laundrie used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

A memorial service was held for Petito in Long Island Sunday.

“I want you to take a look at these pictures and I want you to be inspired by them. If there’s a trip you want to take, take it. Now. Do it now while you’ve got the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now,” Petito’s father, Joseph Petito said. “Gabby is the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I’m asking you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people.”

