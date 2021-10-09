Gabby Petito memorial to come down due to weather damage to items left

NORTH POINT, Fla. (NBC) – A memorial honoring the memory of Gabby Petito will soon be coming down.

Petito, who was on a camping trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 10. Her body was found on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming park, and on Sept. 21, it was positively identified as Petito.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Landrie the following Thursday.

Officials say the memorial will be coming down next week because a lot of the items left there have been damaged by the sun and rain.

The site is filled with teddy bears, candles, butterflies, and even a wooden cross.

However, plans for a more permanent memorial are in the works.

An Indiana architect is working alongside the Petito family to build a bench to continue to share Gabby’s memory.

The architect says it will take several weeks to complete…and with guidance from the family, he plans to create something special and positive.

Once complete, there are plans to install the bench in the exact spot the memorial stands today.