Garland City man arrested in slaying of Stamps woman

STAMPS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Garland City man is in custody, charged with the murder of a Stamps woman found slain in her home Sunday.

Jonathan Tanner, 35, is charged with murder in the death of 55-year-old Deborah Barton, according to Stamps, Arkansas police. (Photo source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

Stamps Police Chief Jeff Black says he found the body of 55-year-old Deborah Barton late Sunday night after police were called to her home in the 300 block of Calvin Street to check on her. Chief Black says the front door was locked and the house was dark. After a concerned relative arrived and tried to call her once more, they found the back door unlocked and Barton lying on her bed.

Black says Barton appeared to have suffered cuts or stab wounds and her death was determined to be a homicide once the coroner arrived. An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

People were questioned and the investigation led to the arrest Monday of 35-year-old Jeremy Tanner, according to Chief Black. Tanner is charged with murder and remains held at the Miller County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the lead on the investigation, with Stamps PD and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.