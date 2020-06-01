SPD: Girl, man shot in E. Shreveport, SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and fire are on the scene of a shooting in East Shreveport that left a 12-year-old girl and an adult male wounded late Sunday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to Southern Ave. near Lexington St. around 10:40 p.m., where callers reported as many as 30 shots fired and a vehicle in a yard that had been shot up with the victims inside. Another caller reported a victim had come to their door, bleeding.

Police say the child was shot in the hand and the man, who is believed to be 17 or 18, was shot in the head. Both were taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport. The man’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening. The girl is expected to survive.

Police say three men were seen fleeing on foot heading east on Lexington shortly after the shots rang out, but more detailed subscriptions are not yet available.

