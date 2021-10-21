Girlfriend of remaining juvenile inmate escapee allegedly helped him flee, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — The girlfriend of the remaining juvenile inmate escapee allegedly helped him flee, according to an arrest warrant.

Documents state Shameka Holloman, 20, of Monroe was interviewed by investigators on Oct. 15 regarding 18-year-old Malik Williams’ escape from the juvenile detention center. Holloman told authorities she had been in Monroe all week and never traveled to Baton Rouge, adding that she had not talked to Williams or knew about his escape.

Further investigation by law enforcement officials determined that she had lied to investigators about making a trip to Baton Rouge around the time of the escape, according to the affidavit.

Holloman faces accessory after the fact and aggravated escape charges.