SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police arrested a Texas woman after they say officers found hundreds of ecstasy pills in her car Wednesday morning.

Police stopped her car for allegedly running a stop sign. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered over 200 MDMA pills, approximately 12 grams of marijuana, and a firearm.

She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 CDs, possession of marijuana, stop sign violation, and possession of a firearm while possessing CDs.