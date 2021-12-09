Grambling State University proposing $18M fence around campus to reduce crime on campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KTVE) – Grambling State University is proposing an $18 million security barrier to be built around their campus designed to protect students and reduce crime on campus.

The proposal comes after two separate shootings on campus during homecoming week in October left two people dead and several others wounded. In both incidents, the shootings involved mostly non-students. Neither of the victims killed was a student at GSU, and neither are any of the suspects.

Police are still looking for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll aka “Rabbit” in connection with the October 13 shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injured a 16-year-old, both from Rayville.

Police arrested Ahmad Green in Shreveport on November 11 in connection with the second shooting that took place on the GSU campus on October 17 in which 23-year-old Zelanz R. French of Shreveport was killed. U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Zyheim Butcher in Tarrant County, Texas on Monday in connection with the same shooting.

Grambling State University has added the proposal to its five-year capital outlay submission, which also includes more housing for students. GSU President Rick Gallot says the security barrier will make it more difficult for non-students to gain access to the campus.



“We have an obligation again to periodically update our campus. You won’t be able to park your car and walk onto the campus,” Gallot told KTVE. “There will be some checkpoints along the way that individuals will have to go through. It’s going to take some planning and coordination and certainly, we look forward to going through that as well.”