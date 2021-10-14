Grambling State University to increase security measures during Homecoming Week

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the wake of a deadly shooting on campus that saw one dead and one injured, Grambling State University has announced that security measures will be increased to ensure student safety.

In an email from GSU Student Affairs, the university states:

Good afternoon GramFam,

Today has been a day for unexpected and disheartening news. A person has lost his life because of an incident that occurred on campus and there will be loved ones who won’t have a son, brother, or nephew and that hurts. There are many of you who are directly or indirectly impacted by these circumstances, and we want you to know we are here for you.

While we may not have any answers to the situations happening, we assure you we will get through this as the GRAMFAM we are. You will get phone calls, be asked questions, and have mixtures of doubt. But still, be strong. Please reach out to your loved ones and let them know how much you appreciate them. Reach out to your fellow classmates, your friends, and check on them. But most of all, love yourself and appreciate yourself. If you need to reach out to members of the counseling center, please do! (The attached flyer has their contact info) They are there to assist you through this.

Please note that we may ask you to not congregate on the yard tonight or go in a little early. We may ask you to lower your music, not bring friends over to your room or apartment, or ask to see your ID. We are doing this not because we want to limit the fun you have but ensure you are protected and safe. Understand that security will be enhanced for your safety, and we ask you to cooperate with these measures. If you see something, say something. That is the only way we can Protect the G the way we are supposed to.

GSU Student Affairs