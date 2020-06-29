Grand Jury no bills deputies involved in fatal shooting of Marshall man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Harrison County grand jury has voted to no bill six deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a Marshall man.

The Grand Jury made the decision Monday after hearing and seeing evidence and testimony from Texas Rangers.

According to the Texas Rangers, shortly after 11 a.m. Dec. 5, 2019 members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team went to 604 S. Allen St. to serve a search warrant on 31-year-old Demetrius Williams for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

When ERT members encountered Williams, he was parked in a minivan in front of the residence in the driver’s seat with the engine running. When deputies attempted contact, Williams drove the minivan in reverse towards deputies striking a truck behind Williams and pinning a deputy between Williams’ vehicle and the truck behind him.

Williams then put the vehicle in drive and drove towards multiple deputies in an erratic manner causing all ERT members to believe that Williams was using deadly force against them forcing deputies to shoot Williams one time. He later died at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.

After the shooting, Chief Deputy BJ Fletcher notified the Texas Rangers and requested they investigate as an independent law enforcement agency. A team of Texas Rangers responded to the scene and began their investigation.

Texas Rangers routinely investigate officer involved shootings. After several months of investigation, the case was received by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office who prepared the case to go before the grand jury.

The grand jury heard testimony and saw exhibits from Texas Ranger Josh Jenkins who, among other things, told grand jurors what deputies and witnesses saw and heard.

