Greenwood man charged with first-degree rape in sexual assault of child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Robert Todd was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center early Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree rape. The sheriff’s office says the arrest came as the result of an investigation by Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Chris Ardoin.
According to booking records, bond has been set at $1 million.
