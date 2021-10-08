Greenwood man charged with first-degree rape in sexual assault of child

Robert Todd, 52, is charged with first-degree rape, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Robert Todd was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center early Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree rape. The sheriff’s office says the arrest came as the result of an investigation by Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Chris Ardoin.

According to booking records, bond has been set at $1 million.