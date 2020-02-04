Greenwood man charged with fraud, accused of being unlicensed contractor

Jason Youngblood, 46, was charged with home improvement fraud for allegedly running an unlicensed construction company and taking money from a customer without finishing a job. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood man is facing charges for allegedly running an unlicensed construction company and taking money from a customer without finishing a job.

Jason Youngblood, 46, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of home improvement fraud, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo deputies say an investigation was prompted when Youngblood and his company, Youngblood Construction, failed to remodel a house on Looney Street in May 2019. The cost of the construction totaled up to be $10,198, and Youngblood was allegedly paid upfront by the customers. Youngblood did little work on the project and deputies say the customers had to hire a new contractor to finish the construction.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that neither Youngblood or his company had a contractor’s license through the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.