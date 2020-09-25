Greenwood man wanted by CPSO deputies, accused of raping minor

Donovan E. Phillips, 42, is wanted for first-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Greenwood man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

According to CPSO, 42-year-old Donovan Eugene Phillips is wanted for first-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Phillips is described by deputies as having light brown hair, hazel eyes, stands 5’8, and weighs 170 pounds. His last known address is the 7100 block of Brownstone Road in Greenwood.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Det. Ray Saunders at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

