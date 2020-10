Donovan E. Phillips, 42, is charged with first-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood man wanted for the sexual assault of a minor is now in custody.

Donovan Eugene Phillips, 42, was wanted for first-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

