Greenwood PD: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, stolen gun; three arrested

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A traffic stop in Greenwood led to the discovery of thousands of dollars in drugs, guns, and cash, along with the arrests of three El Dorado, Arkansas men.
According to Greenwood police, it happened Friday while officers were conducting ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement on overtime funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC).
The police department says Cpl. Faris and Ofc. Draper conducted a traffic stop on a White 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on I-20 eastbound for an equipment violation and before the officers could make contact with the people inside, they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
That led to a search, in which Greenwood PD says the officers recovered the following:
- Three one-quart plastic zip-top bags containing approximately 3,000 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills
- Four plastic zip-top sandwich bags containing approximately 356 Xanax bars
- Two grams of suspected Marijuana
- One FN 5.7 mm semi-automatic handgun
- Paraphernalia commonly associated with marijuana consumption
- $2,360 in cash was also seized
According to Greenwood PD, one of the occupants of the Tahoe also discarded a Glock Model 43 pistol in the ditch alongside I-20. The Glock 43 was reported stolen out of Little Rock, Arkansas.
David Lewis, Vadarius Powell, and Michael Smith, Jr., all of El Dorado, Arkansas, were booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Charges include:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
- Possession of Schedule IV CDS
- Possession of Marijuana
- Prohibited Acts-Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Obstruction of Justice
- No Driver’s License
The estimated value of the drugs seized is approximately $67,000.
