Greenwood PD: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, stolen gun; three arrested

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A traffic stop in Greenwood led to the discovery of thousands of dollars in drugs, guns, and cash, along with the arrests of three El Dorado, Arkansas men.

According to Greenwood police, it happened Friday while officers were conducting ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement on overtime funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC).

The police department says Cpl. Faris and Ofc. Draper conducted a traffic stop on a White 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on I-20 eastbound for an equipment violation and before the officers could make contact with the people inside, they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

That led to a search, in which Greenwood PD says the officers recovered the following:

Three one-quart plastic zip-top bags containing approximately 3,000 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills

Four plastic zip-top sandwich bags containing approximately 356 Xanax bars

Two grams of suspected Marijuana

One FN 5.7 mm semi-automatic handgun

Paraphernalia commonly associated with marijuana consumption

$2,360 in cash was also seized

According to Greenwood PD, one of the occupants of the Tahoe also discarded a Glock Model 43 pistol in the ditch alongside I-20. The Glock 43 was reported stolen out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

David Lewis, Vadarius Powell, and Michael Smith, Jr., all of El Dorado, Arkansas, were booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Charges include:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

Possession of Schedule IV CDS

Possession of Marijuana

Prohibited Acts-Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Obstruction of Justice

No Driver’s License

The estimated value of the drugs seized is approximately $67,000.

