Greenwood PD: Traffic stop yields ‘stinky weed and a stinky gun’

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Greenwood police officer found himself in a stinky situation during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, Cpl. Faris made a traffic stop on a vehicle going 95 mph in a 70 mph speed zone.

After investigation 7.1 ounces of weed in the car but during the traffic stop a gun fell on the pavement from the driver’s shorts.

The driver told the officers that he had the gun in his buttocks.

The driver was arrested for DWI and illegal carrying of weapons.