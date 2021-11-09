Greenwood police seek help identifying car, suspect that fled traffic stop

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police are hoping someone will recognize the car caught on dashcam early Tuesday morning just before the driver sped off during a traffic stop, leading officers on a brief chase.

Police say it happened after an officer attempted to pull the driver over for speeding on West 70th and Kimberly around 2 a.m. While the officer was getting out of their vehicle, they say the driver took off. The officer pursued the driver for a few miles before abandoning the high-speed chase out of concern for public safety.

Police were only able to get the first three characters on the Texas plates of the silver 2015 Nissan Altima or Maxima: PTF.

Anyone who recognizes the car or believes they have any information is asked to call Greenwood police at (318) 938-5554.