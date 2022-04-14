SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars after officers were called to a report of a disturbance outside a north Shreveport business and found a man with a rifle had threatened a victim who had a protective order against him.

Anthony Marshall, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, violations of protective orders, and illegal carrying of weapons. (Shreveport Police

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the Valvoline on Ravendale Dr. and N. Market St. just after 1:45 p.m., where officers were called to investigate a report of an armed and disorderly person.

According to booking records, 19-year-old Anthony Marshall violated a protective order against the victim when he pulled out a gun while stating to the victim, “I’ll kill you.” Police were seen removing a rifle from his vehicle.

Marshall was booked into Shreveport City Jail Wednesday evening and charged with aggravated assault, violations of protective orders, and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond has been set in this case.