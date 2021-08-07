Gunfight: One critical and one injured in Saturday afternoon shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood that left one man injured and another fighting for his life Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 in the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard.

When they arrived, police found one man at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers at the scene said he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.

Another man who was injured was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by private vehicle.

Officers at the scene are interviewing witnesses and neighbors, while other officers are at Ochsner LSU heath hoping to speak with the victims or their families.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene and will bring details when they become available.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!