SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A gunfire exchange in the parking lot of a Shreve Island neighborhood apartment complex is under investigation.

Police responded to the scene on the 1000 block of Quail Creek Rd. to find that suspects in two vehicles opened fire around 5:40 p.m. Officials say there is damage to vehicles in the lot, but no apartments were hit in the shooting. A female was on the ground when officers arrived, but she ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported and police have detained two people for questioning.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.