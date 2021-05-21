Gunman sought after armed robbery in Bossier City leaves man injured

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was robbed at gunpoint and shot in Bossier City Friday evening.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers received a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Edwards Street.

When police showed up at the scene, they learned that a man had been injured by gunfire after he was robbed and shot.

BCPD says the victim had decided to drive himself to the hospital following the shooting, but pulled over on Benton Road and called the police instead. The man is expected to survive from his injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.