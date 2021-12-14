Gunshots fired near crowd at Vicente Fernández memorial in Hollywood; suspect identified

Police on Monday identified a man suspected of opening fire near a crowd of people as they were paying tribute to legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in Hollywood.

Hundreds of fans had gathered at the icon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame throughout the day Sunday, but around 6:30 p.m., gunshots rang out from a nearby balcony.

“I heard the six shots and I looked up, and when I looked up, I saw the flash from the gun,” witness Bryan Trejo said.

The shooter then left the balcony, went into an apartment, and closed the blinds, Trejo said.

Officers responded to the building in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard and made entry, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Andrew Dineen said.

The man suspected in the shooting, later identified as 35-year-old Joseph Dietrich, was taken into custody without incident, Dineen said.

Evidence, including a handgun and ammunition, were found at the location, according to police.

The gunman had apparently been firing into the air and across the street toward another apartment building, Dineen said.

It was unclear in the shooter ever targeted the crowd gathered at the memorial, Dineen said.

No injuries related to the gunfire were reported.

Dietrich was arrested on suspicion of shooting into an unoccupied building.

He is being held on $500,000 bail.