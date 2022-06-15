SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a shots fired call at a Shreveport apartment complex in the Westwood neighborhood that wounded two and left damage in the parking lot.

Around midnight officers responded to the scene at the Westwood Village Apartments on Rasberry Ln. Officers say a dark colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot and fired one round at another car. Then a shootout began. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another had shrapnel wounds to the face.

Shots fired at the Westwood Village Apartments (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Investigation into the Westwood Village Apartments shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigate shootings at the Westwood Village Apartments (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Gunfire also struck at least six cars in the parking lot. The gunshot victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport; officers say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police still investigating the shooting and looking for information on the possible suspect. If you have any information call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.