Grandmother of South Louisiana hit-and-run suspect arrested, accused of helping grandson evade arrest

Troopers arrested Marie Sally Dufrene on Monday for obstruction of justice after detectives determined the 73-year-old grandmother aided her 22-year-old grandson Hunter Johnson of Reserve, La., picking him up after he fled on foot following the crash occurred. (Photos via St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)

PARADIS, La. (WGNO) — As the investigation continues into the deadly hit-and-run that killed a construction worker on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January, the Louisiana State Police have made a second arrest.

In March, LSP troopers arrested 22-year-old Reserve native Hunter Mason Johnson for the fatal hit-and-run of 44-year-old construction worker Brady Ortego.

According to state police, around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14, Ortego was working in a construction zone with other workers on-site, when Johnson, who was driving a 2014 Ford F150 on Interstate 310 and Hale Boggs, hit Ortego, throwing him over the bridge. Despite search and rescue efforts, Ortego’s body still has not been recovered.

Troopers arrested Marie Sally Dufrene on Monday for obstruction of justice after detectives determined the 73-year-old grandmother aided her 22-year-old grandson Hunter Johnson of Reserve, La., picking him up after he fled on foot following the crash occurred.

Marie Sally Dufrene

Hunter Mason Johnson Photos courtesy St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the LSP report, Dufrene picked up Johnson and prevented investigators from making an arrest at the time. Johnson surrendered to police in March.

Dufrene was arrested from her residence Monday morning at approximately 7 a.m., and she was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish.