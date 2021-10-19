Happening now: Multiple SPD officers, CPSO deputies involved in barricade situation in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – What began as an effort by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies to execute an arrest warrant in Shreveport has turned into a situation that involved gunfire that has now become a standoff between law enforcement and an unknown number of people who have barricaded themselves into a home.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, around 5 p.m., Caddo Parish deputies went to a home to execute a search warrant. They saw a group of people outside in the area of Sycamore and West Gary who began to run.
The deputies went after them and at least one of them pulled out a gun and fired at them, and the group then ran into a nearby house.
There are a total of 30 SPD and CPSO units at the scene, along with five Shreveport Fire Department Public Service Vehicles.
NBC6/FOX33 has crews at the scene who will update with information as it becomes available.
