HARRISON Co., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Avinger man found dead Saturday night in the roadway as a homicide.

According to HCSO, deputies responding to a call reporting an unresponsive man in the roadway found the body of Blake Edward Reddock.

The sheriff’s office has not released how Reddock appeared to have been killed, but they say how he was found confirmed his death to be the result of a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released at an appropriate time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 App.