Harrison County deputies make short work of alleged vehicle burglary ring

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following a theft of a vehicle and a string of vehicle burglaries early Monday.

Robert Haskins, 21, Edwardo Vasquez Jr., 18 and Alejandro Perez, 18, all of Marshall, have been taken into custody.



Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received 911 call from a resident who said he was watching his neighbor’s vehicle being broken into.

The caller described a white Ford crew truck and several male subjects.



When deputies arrived at the scene, they met a white Ford crew truck at the south end of Southfield Lane.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck, but it turned back into the north entrance to Southfield Lane.

As deputies approached the truck from both ends of the road forcing it to stop, two subjects jumped out and ran, while a third stayed inside the vehicle.

A K-9 officer was then deployed and located one of the subject hiding in the nearby field. The third subject was apprehended later in the day on a traffic stop.



Deputies discovered the truck the three were driving had been stolen from a location on Cooks Road.

The subjects allegedly were involved in six vehicle burglaries during the early morning hours Monday.

All three were booked into the Harrison County Jail on the following charges:

Haskins, engaging in organized criminal activity; Vasquez, two counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity; and Perez, two counts of burglary of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.

