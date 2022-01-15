Harrison County deputy car chase ends in crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman driving a sedan crashed Saturday morning after allegedly leading a Harrison County deputy on a chase following a traffic stop.

Brenda Morgan of Marshall was driving a 4 door sedan on Cargill Road around 10:30 a.m. when she was pulled over for a minor traffic stop. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, she attempted to drive away and the deputy gave chase.

Near the intersection of West Rd. and Blocker Rd. Morgan lost control and crashed, rolling her sedan. She was not injured during the rollover.

After being cleared medically Morgan was booked into the HCSO jail. She is charged with an outstanding bond revocation on drug possession charges and evading arrest in a vehicle.