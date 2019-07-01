Harrison County police looking for burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are turning to the public for information regarding the identity of a person of interest that burglarized a home in Harrison County.

The burglary was discovered on June 30, 2019 by authorities at a residence on Strickland Springs Rd.

Harrison County Police say the home was broken into and numerous rifles and other items were taken. A shop area also located at the residence was entered as well with multiple items stolen.

Man captured in surveillance video is believed to be a burglary suspect

Evidence found at the scene lead police to believe the man pictured in the retrieved surveillance video is the person of interest. Based on a statement released with the video, police say there was evidence of criminal mischief in the shop.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes or can identify the suspect, please contact Harrison County CID. All information is confidential, and information may be given to Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.