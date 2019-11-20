Haughton man arrested, accused of exposing himself to neighbors and children

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, accused of exposing himself in front of other people in the Dogwood subdivision area.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Louis A. Schommer is being charged with three counts of obscenity and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Louis A. Schommer being arrested by BPSO. (Photo by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Schommer was arrested on a warrant for charges stemming from three occasions in March and November of this year in which he allegedly exposed himself in broad daylight to drivers as he jogged through the neighborhood.

Police say in one of the occasions, children were inside one of the vehicles that passed by him.

Schommer was taken to Bossier Maximum Security for booking and his bond is pending.

Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.

