HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars, accused of having illegal sexual contact with juveniles over a span of five years.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Garry Mathis of the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Haughton was arrested Wednesday for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Detectives say during the investigation they determined Mathis also molested another juvenile in 2002.

Mathis is charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is booked into Bossier Maximum Security Prison on a $400,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says detectives continue their aggressive investigations into child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes to call 318-965-2203.