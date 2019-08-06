Haughton man arrested, charged with obscenity

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is charged with obscenity, accused of exposing himself for all to see in a south Bossier neighborhood.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 54-year-old Wallace R. Chitman Monday evening. He is charged with two counts of obscenity after he allegedly exposed himself and engaged in lewd acts in the driveway of a residence on Jamerson Road in the morning daylight hours of July 11 and again July 12, in plain view of the residents and neighbors.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Chitman and a Bossier patrol deputy made contact with him Monday afternoon and made the arrest on the warrant charges.

He was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $70,000 bond.

