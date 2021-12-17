Haughton man arrested on 30 counts of child porn, more charges expected

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars, charged with 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles, police say more charges are expected.

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office searched the home of 35-year-old Michael James Nichols in the 100 block of Pine Creek Lane on December 14 and found sexual images of children who were prepubescent and younger, downloaded to Nichols’ computer.

Nichols was arrested the next day after detectives say he admitted to downloading and possessing the images found on his computer. He remains held at Bossier Max on a $300,000 bond. Investigators expect additional charges to be filed once a complete review of all of Nichols electronic devices.

That same search led to the arrest of the family member that Nichols shared the home with when detectives also discovered a marijuana plant growing in the home.

Sheriff Whittington of the Bossier Sheriff’s Department strongly encourages anyone who may have been the victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sexual crime to contact detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.