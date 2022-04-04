HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars, accused of possessing more than 900 images depicting child sexual abuse.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Bernard Radcliff of the 100 block of Fitzwilliam Street was arrested Friday after detectives investigating the case executed a search warrant at his home and found hundreds of images of prepubescent children on his electronic device.

During interviews with the detectives, the sheriff’s office says Radcliff admitted to viewing and possessing the pornographic images.

Radcliff is charged with 936 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $4,680,000. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

The Bossier sheriff’s office detectives continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier sheriff’s office at 318-965-2203.