Haughton man arrested on felony charges, accused of inappropriate behavior with minor

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars following his arrest on a warrant for inappropriate behavior with a minor.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Bobby Dowden was arrested by detectives following a tip that he had inappropriately touched a minor child under the age of 10, and that he also made the child touch him.

During his interview with detectives, the sheriff’s office says Dowden admitted to inappropriately touching the minor on several occasions, and that he also had the child touch him.

Dowden was arrested and charged with one count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile, both of which are felonies. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bond has been set on his arrest.