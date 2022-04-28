HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars after a months-long investigation, accused of raping a juvenile.

According to Bossier police, 70-year-old Paul Valeton of the 200 block of Chimney Lane was arrested on Wednesday, April 27 after a seven-month-long investigation into a rape involving a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at two different locations. At one location, police say they recovered evidence linking Valeton to the rape.

Valeton was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with first-degree rape involving a juvenile. His bond is set at $950,000.

Police say this case is still under investigation and detectives are still aggressively investigating child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They also encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to call 318-965-2203.