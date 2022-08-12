Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Haughton man is behind bars in Bossier Parish on child pornography charges.

Christopher Watson, 24, was arrested on Aug . 11 at his home on Jodie Lane in Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Watson was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at the home.

Detectives received a cyber tip that Watson was in possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Police say during the investigation, Watson confessed to both possessing and distributing child pornography involving prepubescent juveniles.

Watson was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of a schedule I drug, and one count of drug paraphernalia. He is booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $120,000 bond.

BPSO says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding crimes against children can contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.