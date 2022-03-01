BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man was arrested Monday and charged with sex crimes against juveniles.

Conrad Williams, 56, is being held on a $750,000 bond at Bossier Maximum Security in Plain Dealing after being arrested Monday morning on seven counts of sexual crimes against children.

Williams was booked into Bossier Max just before 1 p.m. Monday on three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

All Louisiana state offices are closed on Tuesday for the Mardi Gras “holiday,” which includes the entire court system, so Williams cannot make his first appearance in court until at least Wednesday.