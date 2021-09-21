Haughton man charged with sexual abuse of juvenile, incest, child porn

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 38-year-old Haughton man is being held on a $500,000 bond after being charged with 18 felony counts of sex crimes involving juveniles, following a joint investigation by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives made the arrest after they obtained a search warrant for McCart’s residence. Once there, detectives found evidence that McCart was in possession of and produced child pornography and molestation.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, David McCart was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on eight counts of manufacturing child pornography; six counts of pornography involving a Juvenile; one count of aggravated crimes against nature; one count of first-degree rape; one count of molestation of a juvenile; and one count of second-degree rape.

Tuesday, McCart appeared in Bossier District Court via video from Bossier Max and relayed that he could not afford an attorney, so the Court appointed the Bossier Public Defenders Office to represent him.

Anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203