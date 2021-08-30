Haughton man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to juvenile sex charges

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man charged with weapons, drug and juvenile sex offenses on Monday pleaded guilty to the sex offenses in Bossier District Court.

Isaac Rambo, III, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the Bossier District Attorney’s Office agreed not to prosecute Rambo on two weapons charges and possession of Schedule II charge.

Rambo, 46. Of Haughton, was arrested in August 2019 by Haughton police and accused of inappropriate sexual contact with two juveniles.

At the time, he was a lifetime member of the National Sex Offender Registry, which stemmed from a 2000 conviction for the molestation of a juvenile.

On the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13-years-old, Bossier District Judge Mike Craig sentenced Rambo to seven years at hard labor, the first two of which will be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

On the indecent behavior with a juvenile charge, Craig sentenced Rambo to an additional three years, that will run consecutively with the seven-year sentence, meaning Rambo will spend 10 years behind bars.